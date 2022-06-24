One lawmaker is proposing to use most of the local government’s reported revenue surplus to self-fund a $700 stimulus payment for every resident who filed a 2021 tax return on time.

Sen. Telena Nelson, the sole sponsor of Bill 321-36, or the Island Rejuvenation Assistance Act, introduced the measure about an hour before Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s State of the Island address on Wednesday.

During her speech, the governor unveiled a third round of Prugråman Salåppe’, a federally funded direct cash assistance program first authorized in May 2020, and reactivated in February in response to the rising cost of fuel.

On Thursday, Leon Guerrero signed a new executive order initiating the next set of payments. According to a press release, the third round of Prugråman Salåppe’ has "increased direct cash assistance and expanded eligibility." The expanded income thresholds are expected to be announced today.

The release states that all who received financial aid in the second iteration of Prugråman Salåppe’ will automatically receive a $500 payment, either by mailed check or electronic deposit – depending on how the second round was remitted, according to the governor’s order. The third round will have an increased income threshold, but those limits are not available.

“With our island’s businesses reopening and activities resuming, our focus is shifting to implementing aggressive recovery efforts that will enhance and stabilize our economy. The high cost of fuel is hindering similar efforts across the nation,” Leon Guerrero stated.

“We understand the uncertainties our people must overcome on the road to recovery. We will continue to stand with you and do everything within our power to help the most vulnerable among us get through this difficult time and ensure a prosperous future for all.”

Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio are seeking a second term in office.

New applicants, who were not eligible for any benefit from a prior round, will be able to submit their documents for their $500 stimulus from June 27 to July 27. The order doesn’t provide a funding cap for the program, which is funded by the congressional pandemic bailout package known as the American Rescue Plan.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s director of communications, told The Guam Daily Post that expected timelines for the first set of payments to go out will be available as soon as tomorrow.

'It is only right'

Nelson’s bill, meanwhile, proposes to use more than $56 million of a potential $85 million local treasury surplus to grant $700 and $1,400 to single and joint tax filers, respectively.

“These excess funds come from the General Fund, which, in turn, are taxes paid by the people. It is only right to return that money back to them,” she stated.

Nelson is poised to leave the Legislature by the end of this term, as she is running to fill the upcoming vacant position of Guam’s sole, nonvoting delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives.

About 80,000 people could qualify, the legislation contends, and be helped to afford “financial hardship brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukranian war.”

The bill’s stimulus payment would go to residents who filed a 2021 return by April 18. Dependents listed on others’ tax returns will not be eligible for a benefit of their own, according to a release from Nelson’s office.

“The cost of gas, groceries and daily necessities are increasing due to outside influences beyond our control. It is my hope that this measure will provide some assistance to our people during this time,” Nelson said.