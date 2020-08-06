New $983M budget proposed for FY 2021

A newly proposed budget for fiscal year 2021 will fund every government job that is currently filled, leaving vacant positions unfunded.

“If the position is filled we identified the funding for it,” Sen. Joe S. San Agustin, chairman of the appropriations committee, who held a briefing with the Office of Finance and Budget, which is the Legislature’s financial arm, said Wednesday. "If it's not filled, we zeroed the funding."

He said this approach came from discussions with agencies, many of which said they need to keep their people to meet their mandate.

The proposal breaks down to a $775 million in General Funds and $208 million in Special Funds. San Agustin said the governor’s office and Bureau of Budget and Management Research agreed to that funding level.

That’s roughly $66.8 million less than the current fiscal year’s revenues for general and special funds.

The governor, last month, said they would submit a revised budget based on lower revenues. As of Wednesday afternoon, San Agustin said his office has yet to receive a revised budget bill and the clock is ticking.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she's open to negotiating with the Legislature for a revised fiscal 2021 budget.

While the "starting point" is $775 million, the governor said she's "trying to get into the $780 million" range because certain categories already are on track to meet their initial target.

"I'm very confident we can increase the revenues so that we can … provide the much needed services to our people of Guam - and public safety and education," she said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Central Community Arts Hall in Sinajana.

Funding for agencies that deal with public health, public safety, education and the Department of Revenue and Taxation, she said, "should not be cut."

The governor also said there are no plans at this time to reduce GovGuam work hours or reduce the number of offices and directors.

"There are a lot of issues that we want to discuss with them and it hasn't yet been finalized," the governor said.

Timeline

By law, the government has until Aug. 31 to pass a budget into law, San Agustin said.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes has called senators to legislative session next week.

San Agustin said the bill they put together based on the numbers presented Wednesday will likely be the version of the budget bill discussed during session.

“We came up with a very conservative number, and we actually reduced the budget from what the governor wanted in January of $824 million to $775 million,” San Agustin said. “GovGuam is not exempt from the impact of COVID.”

Stephen Guerrero, OFB director, said they looked at historical data, worked with BBMR on the current revenue levels, and Guam Department of Labor, which usually provides an economic outlook as part of the budget discussions.

“Everyone has their 2 cents about what can happen but no one has anything concrete enough to say this is what is going to happen,” Guerrero said.

Even with what San Agustin called conservative numbers, a $68 million reduction in GovGuam’s budget will have to come from somewhere.

“We’re working with BBMR to get their input on where the cuts can be. We have done our own analysis on it … and we’re hoping to finalize it by the end of the day today or latest tomorrow,” he said yesterday afternoon. “They have yet to submit the information to us so basically we’re on our own with the allocations - we would do the allocations to ensure the basic needs of the government are addressed… the governor has concurred with the $775 million revenue number.”

Optimistic

San Agustin and Guerrero said the numbers are optimistic.

"We have to be," Guerrero said. "We can't be pessimistic. If we do, I believe it's more detrimental to us going forward. We need to at least ... see some light at the end of the tunnel and work towards that goal."

The administration and the legislature has come under fire by members of the community who have said the government hasn't done its part to tighten its belt.

San Agustin said he's heard those concerns, particularly the comparisons between private sector employees losing their jobs but government employees still collecting paychecks - even through the shutdown as government agencies were closed. He noted that with the help of federal funds, and admittedly lower than expected tax collections, were "just enough money to keep them employed."

Current fiscal year

The governor has also said that there will be no adjustments to the current fiscal year’s budget because revenue collections so far, which have been bumped by federal stimulus dollars, have helped.

“I know people were saying GovGuam people were still employed and that’s because we had just enough money to keep people employed,” San Agustin said. “The taxes have been coming in but not as much as we’ve hoped for.”

Recent financial reports for revenue collections by the government note shortfalls in what was budgeted versus what was actually collected.

The most recent Consolidated Revenue/Expenditure Report was for June. It showed the government's collections fall $45.7 million short of the $624.3 million in anticipated revenues in the first nine months of the fiscal year. That's a 7.3% revenue shortfall.

BBMR officials said July tax collections, which was the new deadline for tax payments due to COVID-19, is expected to bump up revenues. July revenue reports are due to be submitted to the Legislature on Aug. 20.

In spite of the reduced revenues, San Agustin said the shortfall could have been worse.

“A lot of the influx of federal assistance money, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance money, and stimulus money has helped keep the government afloat at least until the end of 2020,” he said. “But most of this money will not be in existence, either after September or guaranteed after December unless we get some sort of additional relief.”