New admiral takes command of JRM

Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman has officially taken command of Joint Region Marianas, U.S. Naval Forces Marianas and Task Force West, and is now the senior military official of the U.S. Pacific Command in Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Republic of Palau.

Huffman succeeded Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, who served in the commanding role on Guam over the last two years, during a change of command ceremony Wednesday morning at the Marine Corps hangar on Andersen Air Force Base.

Rear Adm. Blake Converse, deputy commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, served as the presiding officer and guest speaker of the event.

Converse said the U.S. military has long recognized the importance of the Western Pacific. As the war rages between Russia and Ukraine, and as tensions rise in the Pacific, it's difficult not to draw parallels to the days preceding World War II, the deputy commander added.

"But I think we can also appreciate the forethought of those Navy leaders who preceded us. Who insisted that we posture our Navy forward, and that we operate those forces every single day in these waters, to build experience, and to build trust. And that we work every day to strengthen our alliances and partnerships in the region and develop new ones," Converse said.

Nicholson called this a decisive decade for the nation's security, saying the U.S. military's defense presence is more important than ever in the region.

"Sometimes I hear people say the military will abandon and not defend the region if conflict comes. While I truly hope conflict never comes to our region, I'd like to contrast that with history," Nicholson said, adding that two years before Japan would attack Guam during World War II, the chief of U.S. naval operations at that time planned to build air defenses on the island, but Congress opposed the plan and didn't authorize funding.

"Today, the story is very different, as Congress is providing the funding for a 360-degree enhanced integrated air and missile defense system (that) we call the Guam defense system," Nicholson said. "We are here, we are staying, and we will defend this region."

'A true family'

Huffman arrived on Guam in the early stages of post-typhoon recovery and said Wednesday that it provided him a unique opportunity to see their team and the people of Guam "at their best."

"In the short time I have been here, I have seen every service represented in streets and on the beaches, building roofs, moving cargo and clearing debris. I have watched the same people affected by the storm wake up each day without power and go to work across the island to repair and recover. That is a true family," Huffman said.

He added that he looked forward to working together to strengthen relationships and that he was "thrilled to be home."

A number of local officials attended the change of command ceremony, including Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, who each presented Nicholson with awards, as well as several senators.

The governor and lieutenant governor presented Nicholson with the Ancient Order of CHamorri, the highest civilian award on Guam that can be bestowed to a non-CHamoru, the governor said.