New All RISE program requires residents to forgo similar benefits passed by senators

A direct aid program promised by lawmakers and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has gone through yet another iteration.

The initiative has been dubbed All RISE by Adelup, and expands the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Act, or the RISE Act, passed by the Legislature in December 2020. That public law authorized a one-time monetary payment to eligible private sector workers.

Earlier this year, following publicly stated concerns about leaving out local and federal government workers, Leon Guerrero created her own All RISE program that expanded eligibility to all tax filers who met established income caps.

On Friday, the governor rescinded that initial executive order, and replaced it with another that re-established the All RISE program with streamlined rules. The new order criticized both the original law and related bills recently passed by the Legislature.

"As would be the case with the RISE Act, implementation of either Bill Nos. 75-36 or 164-36 would potentially result in a finding by the Department of the Treasury that (American Rescue Plan) funds were improperly used and are subject to recoupment," the document states, additionally stating: "as with any federal grants, such funds may not be used to supplant local funds."

Neither of these arguments were mentioned in the governor's initial executive order issued in May.

The re-established All RISE program maintains a $30 million budget, income caps of $40,000 and $80,000 for single and joint filers, respectively, and payout amounts of $800 and $1,600.

Most of the changes affect the application process for the economic assistance. According to the executive order, residents of Guam who want to receive an All RISE benefit must now:

• have a validly filed and processed income tax return for 2020;

• certify their household experienced a negative economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic;

• certify they were residents of Guam in 2020;

• submit Form 8821 or its equivalent to the Department of Revenue and Taxation; and

• elect to receive an All RISE benefit instead of any payments that may have been authorized in the original RISE Act, Bill 75 or Bill 164.

The new process means residents will no longer need to receive a mayor's verification to prove residency – a requirement that led to crowds and backlogs at larger villages like Dededo. Adelup did not explain in a media release nor the executive order why the streamlined procedures weren't adopted when the governor initially created her own program in May.

DRT has been ordered, in line with previous actions out of the governor's office, to begin accepting applications by Sept. 1, and to "make every effort" to process payments no later than two weeks after an applicant's eligibility is verified.