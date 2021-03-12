New alliance aimed at pushing CHamoru culture issues

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has signed an executive order creating the Guam Indigenous Heritage Alliance, which aims to bring together several agencies and commissions for the purpose of "cohesive, coordinated and cross-department" planning toward CHamoru self-determination, decolonization and cultural sovereignty.

GIHA is composed of the Commission on the CHamoru Language and the I Faninadahen Kosas Guåhan Teaching of the History and Culture of the Indigenous People of Guam, the Commission on Decolonization, the Department of CHamoru Affairs/Sen. Antonio M. Palomo Guam Museum, and the Historic Preservation Division of the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Leon Guerrero said she believed the establishment of the alliance to be a historic moment for Guam.

"There are many organizations that are in effect right now, all addressing our CHamoru heritage, our CHamoru language, our history, our culture, protection of our land and so forth. And I think this movement right now is very crucial to creating one voice, maybe one theme, in moving forward our Taotao Tano and in protecting our people," the governor said.

The greater mission of the alliance, according to Leon Guerrero, is to preserve CHamoru culture and language, and to promote them through various avenues, as well as to provide ideas and policy suggestions to GovGuam agencies.

"It's a very wide range and I look to this group to be very creative and very innovative in some ways that we can make our culture stronger out there and much more islandwide in terms of awareness," Leon Guerrero said.

One of the recurring issues, in terms of CHamoru self-determination, has been the plebiscite on Guam's political status.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found local plebiscite law to be a race-based voting restriction in violation of the 15th Amendment. The U.S. Supreme Court did not take up an appeal of the decision, so the 9th Circuit decision stands.

Melvin Won Pat-Borja, executive director of the Commission on Decolonization and president of the Department of CHamoru Affairs, said there are a number of ways to move forward on the plebiscite issue, although there is not necessarily a simple solution.

"I think that the value of the alliance to that effort is that it strengthens our platform," he said. "I think it's clear that decolonization and political status are really manifestations of the long period of oppression and inequality that our people have faced historically, and it is an address of that issue directly. That being said, decolonization is not just about choosing a political status."

Decolonization also includes changing the way Guam operates as a government and as a people, and investing in actions that are appropriate for the island, he said.