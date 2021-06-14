New assessment tool may help GDOE measure learning in post-pandemic era

After years of using the ACT-Aspire to gauge the proficiency of the island's public school students, the Guam Department of Education is shifting to a new test.

The ACT-Aspire assessment, which GDOE administers to students at the beginning and end of a school year, is being phased out as the tool used in the districtwide assessment of students. School year 2020-2021 was the last year that the ACT-Aspire could be used in the island's public schools.

The assessment is required by U.S. Department of Education and the Guam Education Board. Following the closure of schools as well as the lack of traditional face-to-face teaching and learning, the tests will also be a critical component to determining how far students have fallen behind.

Smarter Balance, because it is aligned with GDOE’s Common Core curriculum, would allow the department to compare data from previous years in order to gauge the road ahead in academic recovery for thousands of students.

"The fact that the tests are the same standards should give us some comfort," said Joseph Sanchez, deputy superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction.

Smarter Balance uses computer adaptive testing, Sanchez said.

”What that means is if you get the first answer correct they give you a harder question. So it gets harder and harder when you get the answer correct,” he said. “When you get the answer wrong it gets a little easier. It adjusts to the student's responses (to gauge ability).”

Smarter Balance and other assessment tests were provided as options years ago, but at the time GDOE did not have the necessary technological capacity to administer the national tests, which are only offered online.

"Now, as you know, with all this technology we are able to do the online testing," said Sanchez, referring to federal grants received during the pandemic that are allowing GDOE to bolster students’ access to laptops and computers.