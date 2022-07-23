New Aug. 1 deadline for PUA waiver of overpayment forms

Applicants have been given more time to submit their forms for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance waiver for overpayment.

The Guam Department of Labor announced the deadline is now set for Aug. 1 for the department to consider waiving the collection that may be owed by PUA recipients.

Notification letters were sent out to recipients letting them know of their total overpayment, how much is due, and how to make payments. The letter, which also lists the outstanding balance, must be included with the application, officials said.

“Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has given us the green light to extend the deadline by a couple more weeks, which gives us a chance to not only catch up but also give more people an opportunity to apply for waivers,” said Guam DOL Director David Dell’Isola. “Our staff have been very helpful so I encourage those with a letter to visit our office for guidance, which will improve their chances of approval.”

Earlier this month, some $5 million in PUA overpayment notices were waived and people received refunds for the amount they paid back to cover certain overpayments.

These waivers and refunds are a result of eased federal guidelines on what constitutes PUA overpayments.

Application forms are available at dol.guam.gov and at the Department of Labor office at the GCIC Building in Hagåtña. Officials said forms can be submitted via email to pua.waivers@dol.guam.gov.

Officials will review applications on a case-by-case basis.

GDOL initially reported about $23 million in PUA overpayments.

Dell'Isola previously said while that may seem like a large amount, it's less than 3% of the total $808 million that went to some 30,000 Guam unemployment claims since 2020.