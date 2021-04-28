In an effort to ensure money is set aside for the construction of a new hospital, Sen. Chris Duenas introduced legislation that would take the $300 million that the governor committed for a new hospital and place it in a trust fund managed by the Guam Economic Development Authority.

The bill is titled Building Trust Act of 2021.

“I want to work with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on her promise to the people – dedicating $300 million to the construction of a new public hospital for our people of Guam. I hope to gain full support on this bill from my collogues in the 36th Guam Legislature," said Duenas.

“This will make sure that the commitment of a new hospital is realized," he added,

Duenas said funding would come from the American Rescue Plan provided by the federal government.

"That would leave $340 million left over, $20 million of which is committed to (Guam Visitors Bureau) and $37 million for Guam Economic Development Agency," he added.

"In addition, the Legislature has also submitted and continues to submit bills using this funding like the ‘Let’s Get Guam Moving’ that Sen. (James) Moylan, Sen. (Tony) Ada and I have introduced. I’d like to thank my fellow senators: Sen. Telo Taitague, Sen. Tony Ada, Sen. Joanne Brown, and Sen. Frank Blas Jr. for their support and being co-sponsors for this bill,” said Duenas.