“Shall the mayor of the municipality of Yona, Jesse Blas, be removed from office pursuant to subsection 1121 of Chapter 1, Title 3 GCA?”

That’s the question that would be on a ballot for Yona voters if Vice Speaker Telena Nelson’s Bill 259-35 becomes law.

Nelson introduced the bill on Friday, following a meeting with Yona residents on Dec. 18.

Nelson’s bill joins another effort to recall the Yona mayor. Francisco Hiton started a recall petition, which was approved by the Guam Election Commission in late November.

During the Dec. 18 meeting in Yona, residents said the petition hasn’t gained much momentum. Some people are afraid to sign it and others want to see how the mayor's case turns out. Other residents continue to support him, they said.

The remaining issue, however, is their village is without a mayor and some residents said there are things that require his specific authorization and attention.

"After visiting the people of Yona and hearing their concerns about leadership in their village, it has become our duty as public servants to help them seek leadership in other esteemed candidates," Nelson stated. "We continue to pray for the current mayor and his family. However, we answer to the people of all our villages and we will continue to hear their voices, and respond to their concerns."

Mayor Blas was taken into custody by federal authorities on Sept. 18 in connection with allegations of receiving bribes in exchange for providing an alleged drug-dealing operation access to cluster mailboxes under the mayor's office's control.

Though he has requested at the District Court of Guam to be released from prison while awaiting his trial, that request has been denied.

Because there is no vice mayor or municipal planning council to oversee village business, Blas' absence left an administrative void in Yona, save for what can be done by mayoral staff.

Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan, who joined Nelson for the town hall, said there are specific situations that result in a mayoral vacancy: if the mayor dies, resigns, is recalled or is mentally incompetent.