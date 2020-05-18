New bill would give 240 hours of leave for COVID-19 response; 120 hours would be eligible for payout

Speaker Tina Muna Barnes, with the support of the governor, has proposed a bill that would allow essential government employees responding to COVID-19 to earn up to 240 hours of annual leave. Additionally, 120 of those hours can be cashed out.

Sen. Tina Muna Barnes said the dates of the bill reflect when the island was in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, which is from March 20 to May 10.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she and the Speaker “worked out the funding source (and) it will be coming from the CARES Act.”

The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, CARES, Act, provided Guam with about $117 million.

The exact number of employees who would get the compensatory leave or pay wasn’t available during the governor’s update. The governor did confirm that this bill would allow for compensation on top of the hazardous differential pay.

The senators as well as Guam Federation of Teachers representative attended the governor’s COVID-19 update on Monday, May 18.

“Really, really happy that this has happened,” said Robert Koss, GFT representative. He said the union, since March has been fighting for double pay for those employees who were required to work in response to the pandemic.

“We were informed that funding was short, difficult to come by, and that it was unaffordable,” Koss said. “I think this piece of legislation is particularly attractive because it grants employees annual leave for every hour they worked or they get their double pay, it also gives them the opportunity to convert a portion of that to cash.”

Koss said he encouraged government employees to “recognize the value of what’s coming your way” what’s being provided by bill as it affords both time and pay to those who provided essential services during the COVID-19 response: “I think it exceeds the value of what you lost.”

He added that this bill would allow GFT to resolve the lawsuit it filed on behalf of dozens of employees who intended to fight for their double pay. Following the update, he told The Guam Daily Post that the union will continue to prepare the lawsuit while monitoring the passage of this compensation bill.