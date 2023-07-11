New bill would mandate pet microchipping, other reforms

A new measure is proposing to mandate microchipping of all pets over a certain age, as well as impose stricter regulations on when a pet at large can be declared "viscous" and when someone could be declared the "owner" of an animal for feeding or sheltering that animal.

The bill would help address the overpopulation of dogs on Guam, according to comments from Guam Animals in Need board President Lauren Cabrera.

Guam law already requires owners to license their pets, and currently, also requires that a license tag be attached to a collar or harness worn by the pet.

Bill 148-37, from Sen. William Parkinson, would do away with license tags and instead require that all pets over three months of age be implanted with an International Standards Organization-compliant microchip.

Parkinson said the bill came at the request of Guam Department of Agriculture Director Chelsa Muna.

"We had been working on this bill for several months with her and had also sought input from (former) GAIN President Cyrus Luhr, who was also supportive of the legislation," Parkinson said.

As the current president, Cabrera said she hadn't discussed the bill directly with Parkinson, but spoke with the Guam Agriculture director and Territorial Veterinarian Dr. Mariana Turner, and they all support the measure.

The amendments introduced by Bill 148 are needed because of the dog overpopulation crisis on Guam, Cabrera said.

'Public health issue'

"Dog overpopulation is not only an animal welfare concern or nuisance - it is also a public health issue, can significantly damage island and marine ecology, and has been proven to impact the tourism industry," she added.

A 2014 baseline survey for street dogs prepared by Humane Society International estimated 61,000 dogs on Guam, or nearly 40 dogs per 100 people. About 24,500 were estimated to be street dogs, which were defined as any unconfined outdoor dog, regardless of ownership status.

Cabrera commented that Guam should have around 70,000 dogs in total now.

"We hope mandatory microchipping and the other amendments in this bill will encourage more responsible pet ownership. We have an excellent team between the Department of Agriculture Animal Control Officers and GAIN staff, and these changes will help us to make a more impactful and sustainable difference," Cabrera said.

In addition to mandatory microchipping, Bill 148 introduces several other amendments to Guam law on keeping animals, largely related to tightening regulations.

The bill reduces the number of days for owners to claim licensed pets that have been impounded, from ten days to three days. Owners of unlicensed pets would have 24 hours instead of the current three days to claim their pets by obtaining a license and paying for the costs and keep of the unlicensed pet.

For both licensed and unlicensed pets that have been impounded, Guam law states that they may be given for adoption or humanely destroyed if owners do not claim them by their respective deadlines.

Bill 148 also reduces the number of times a pet that is running at large can bite people before it can be declared vicious and ordered to be confined, from two times to just one. The bill also reduces the number of times people or entities can feed or shelter an animal before being considered its owner, from three consecutive days, to just one day.