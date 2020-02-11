New bill would repair Southern High's auditorium

Sen. James Moylan introduced a bill to repair and renovate Southern High School’s dilapidated auditorium.

The facility has been inoperable for years due to a broken air-conditioning unit.

“The issue was raised by the faculty and staff of the Southern High School, and when we visited the auditorium. It is unfortunate that the students do not have access to this great facility, so we realized that we needed to think outside the box and find a funding solution,” Moylan said. “While I am not discounting the investment into (the Festival of Pacific Arts), when you consider how much this government is spending to send 100 individuals to Hawaii, and then realize that if we can instead endow into this auditorium, thousands of students for years will get to enjoy this facility, perpetuate into cultural activity and promote theater and the arts, this is an investment I am proud to place my name on.”

Guam Department of Education spokeswoman Isa Baza said Moylan briefed GDOE before introducing this bill.

"The Southern High School auditorium is a priority, it takes a lot of resources to address the needs of the auditorium, and we agree that it is a worthwhile facility to support the arts," she stated. "We are glad that he introduced this legislation and we look forward to its passage."

Bill 269-35 would establish a public-private partnership to repair and renovate the Southern High School auditorium. Under the provisions of the legislation, private entities would be able to contribute the funds to repair the air conditioning and address any mold issues, in lieu of tax credits on unpledged business privilege taxes.

The bill allows entities to contribute up to a million dollars and would authorize no more than $500,000 a year in tax credits. This would minimize the annual impact towards the government of Guam, while allowing the facility’s repairs to commence, according to a press release. Contributing entities would also be authorized to place promotional pieces in the auditorium. The tax credit program is similar to a model which was used to rehabilitate the Harmon Industrial Park Roadway.