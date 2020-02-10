New bill would repair Southern High School auditorium

Sen. James Moylan introduced a bill to repair and renovate the Southern High School’s dilapidated auditorium has been introduced.

The facility has been inoperable for years due to the lack of a workable air conditioning unit, which has been unfortunate since the facility has much promise in perpetuating cultural activity, promoting the arts, and providing students in the southern region the access to a multipurpose facility.

“The issue was raised by the faculty and staff of the Southern High School, and when we visited the auditorium. It is unfortunate that the students do not have access to this great facility, so we realized that we needed to think outside the box and find a funding solution,” Moylan said. “While I am not discounting the investment into FestPac, when you consider how much this government is spending to send 100 individuals to Hawaii, and then realize that if we can instead endow into this auditorium, thousands of students for years will get to enjoy this facility, perpetuate into cultural activity and promote theater and the arts, this is an investment I am proud to place my name on.”

Bill 269-35 would establish a Public Private Partnership, to repair and renovate the Southern High School Auditorium. Under the provisions of the legislation, private entities would be able to contribute the funds to repair the air conditioning and address any molding issues, in lieu of tax credits on unpledged business privilege taxes.

The bill allows entities to contribute up to $1,000,000, and would authorize no more than $500,000 a year in tax credits. This would minimize the annual impact towards the government of Guam, while allowing the facility’s repairs to commence. Contributing entities would also be authorized to place promotional pieces in the auditorium to be signified as donors. The tax credit program is similar to a model which was used to rehabilitate the Harmon Industrial Park Roadway.