New budget bill spends 72% of upcoming EITC reimbursement on new hospital, prison

There is a $50 million difference in how the governor and the Legislature plan to pay for tax refunds next year.

A senatorial committee handling the fiscal year 2022 budget released a substitute version of the government of Guam spending plan Tuesday. The executive budget request was submitted by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in February.

Her initial measure carved out $125 million in General Fund revenues as a reserve for refunds. The governor's proposal said the amount was "net of the additional child tax credit," for which GovGuam currently receives a reimbursement from the federal government.

But the substitute bill accounts for an upcoming additional reimbursement for the earned income tax credit when calculating how much to set aside for refunds.

Until the passage of the American Rescue Plan, the island paid the EITC with tax revenue collected by the local government. The new version of Bill 55-36 begins with a $145 million provision for tax refunds, but that amount is decreased by accounting for projected reimbursements for EITC and child tax credits.

Not all of these federal windfalls are being invested into refunds, according to the new bill.

Approximately $40 million, or about 72% of the projected $55.8 million EITC reimbursement, is allocated to finance, design and build a "Twenty-First Century Healthcare Center of Excellence" and a new Department of Corrections facility.

The new budget ultimately dedicates just $74 million in General Fund revenue to tax refunds, with the remaining $70.9 million being paid with federal reimbursements.

The current fiscal year's budget law did not calculate paying refunds using this method, even though reimbursements of child tax credits and income taxes paid by local federal employees currently are used to fund Guam residents' tax refunds.

'Full' transfer authority denied

Substitute Bill 55 also restricts the governor from spending revenue surpluses in the current and upcoming fiscal years without a legislative appropriation, and creates a new, mandatory "appropriation allocation report" for the Bureau of Budget and Management Research to submit to lawmakers.

Adelup initially proposed to give Gov. Leon Guerrero "full transfer authority" over all executive branch appropriations.

The Legislature's substitute bill limits transfers to 15%, but conditions any transfers upon an initial submittal of the appropriation allocation report, and notification of any transfers within five days of being made. The new budget exempts the Guam Department of Education, the Mayors' Council of Guam, the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission, the Chamorro Land Trust Commission, the Office of the Attorney General, the Guam Election Commission and the Office of Public Accountability from transfers made by the governor.

The measure, however, kept some miscellaneous provisions submitted by the governor, such as allowing Adelup offices, including the Guam State Clearinghouse, to continue to procure independent contractors. A proposal to double monthly allowances for law enforcement reservists to $500 was maintained in the substitute bill as well.

Overall, the latest budget bill decreases local government spending compared to the current fiscal year by $21.5 million. The substitute version's grand total revenue of $929.2 million for fiscal 2022 is $1.9 million above the governor's requested spending plan.