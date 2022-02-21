iLearn’s construction of a permanent campus is on track for completion in July.

The charter school broke ground on its 69,000-square-foot educational facility last June, after seven years of hoping for a place to call home.

iLearn Academy Charter School received a status update from the contractor last week noting that everything is falling into place.

“We are on track which is great! We are looking at our move in date being mid-July,” Chief Academic Officer Rachel Stake said.

Although it started off as a bumpy ride, iLearn students will be able to walk the halls of their new campus by next school year.

“I think they are excited. ... I don’t think it’s hit anyone yet. So we have a brand new campus, but for them, they just love to come to school. I’m sure that when we open the campus next school year, its going to be really exciting for everyone to see,” Stake said.

The new campus will accommodate 740 elementary students and will allow iLearn to launch a new program to add to its curriculum.

The new campus will allow the school to implement an agriculture program, she said, adding the plans allow for the space and materials for the new curriculum.

iLearn students will be taught how to grow, harvest and cook the produce as part of the curriculum.

"They will be able to plant and take care of it," Stake said. "It’s a really cool thing for students to see something they created from a seedling all the way to the product on their plates."

The ability of students to grow their own produce at the campus has also opened up doors for partnerships with local businesses.

Stake said there has been interest from community partners, like restaurants, looking to partner up with a local farm to create dishes for the restaurant and the school.

"But the goal is to be able to have them grow the produce, harvest and learn how to utilize it in dishes. Live off the land right!," she said,

While the program is still in its planning phase, Stake highlighted it as an example of how the new campus opens the door to more opportunities for its students.