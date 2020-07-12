New captains of Salvation Army ready to serve

The new leaders of The Salvation Army Guam Corps, Captains Kari and Eric Rudd arrived less than two weeks ago and already feel at home.

“We are having a ball. Everyone is so hospitable and kind,” Kari Rudd said.

The Rudds, originally from Los Angeles, are new to Guam but not new to serving with the Salvation Army. Guam is their fourth assignment. Most recently, they served in Seattle and prior to that, the couple worked with undocumented Hispanic immigrant families and people living on the more poverty-filled streets of Southern California.

“People seem to care about their neighbor here. That is refreshing,” Eric Rudd said of their initial impressions of the territory.

The couple also have compelling personal backgrounds. Kari Rudd, born in South Korea, was adopted by an American family of Norwegian descent at 6 months old.

“I was placed on the doorstep of an orphanage in Seoul, Korea, by my mother," she said.

While she is the first in her family to become a Salvationist, her husband is a sixth-generation Salvationist whose ancestors' service dates back to the founding of the organization.

Together, they stepped away from successful and lucrative careers – she as a bank manager and he as a graphic designer at a publishing firm – to join the ministry, a decision they said came with immeasurably more gratification.

“We were materialistic and living the American dream,” she said.

“We had all the things that we wanted but weren’t very fulfilled,” he added.

Married for 23 years, they finish each other's sentences and share a goal to help and bring hope to the community.

The immediate need for the services of The Salvation Army Guam Corps are great during the pandemic and expanding.

“We normally deal with marginalized folks that come in for help," Eric Rudd said. "Now we are seeing middle-class families that have never been in need before. It breaks our hearts and reminds us that we all need a hand up at some point."

On the horizon beyond the current health emergency, the Rudds plan to set up more youth programs and continue plans to build a women’s rehabilitation center.

For now they are grateful for the chance to make a difference in a new place.

“We are meant to serve people," Eric Rudd said. "We are just blessed to be here."

His wife added they already hope to call Guam home for more than a three-year term.

“We have already asked if we can extend," she said. "It’s just incredible here."