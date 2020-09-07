New civics course for Guam students available this fall

The U.S. District Court of Guam, in partnership with the Academy of Our Lady of Guam and iCivics, launched an inaugural iCivics elective course for Academy students during the fall 2020 academic semester.

The partnership between the District Court, the Academy and iCivics marks the first partnership of its kind between an island school, the court and the iCivics organization.

This partnership fulfills a personal promise made by District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood to the iCivics founder, retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, that the District Court would pursue such a partnership.

The Academy’s iCivics class is also the first to be sponsored by any island school.

The course teaches students about key areas related to American governance in a time where the importance and relevance of government’s role have been amplified by the global pandemic and economic turmoil facing the island and the world. The course is offered on a semester basis to students in their sophomore, junior or senior year at the Academy.

The intent of the course is to provide students with firm foundational knowledge on the intricacies of America’s form of government while also instilling inspiration and aspiration upon the students to serve their community and be civically informed and engaged.

“The District Court is thrilled to begin this new partnership with the Academy and iCivics. This course will not only allow for the Academy students to understand the key role of government in these trying times, but more importantly, the role they can play as active, engaged and participative members of our island community, both now and in the future,” said Chief Judge Tydingco-Gatewood.

Students enrolled in the course will learn about topics of relevance, including the government’s role in responding to our public health and economic crisis, the governmental structure of the U.S. government and the Government of Guam, Guam’s unique status as a U.S. territory, the role of the news media, and opportunities for civic participation.

