New clothes, food for veterans available through today

Free brand-new clothes and food will be given out to veterans in need from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday on J.A. Camacho Street in Maite across from the Chamorro Garden Apartments. Organized by the Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program, the distribution began on Monday and was extended for one more day on Tuesday.

A community employment coordinator for the program, Anthony Cruz said $4,475 worth of clothing was donated by the Army and Air Force Exchange Service. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothes are available.

Nonperishable food items donated by the Agueda Johnson eighth grade class of 2020, team Black Pearls, are also available for pickup.

Cruz said they will be administering temperature checks, and masks and the use of hand sanitizer is required.

He said about eight individuals or families were served on Monday and another 12 by 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Army veteran Joel Guzman checked out the clothes on Tuesday afternoon, saying the selection was “impressive.”

“This is incredible. This is awesome,” said Guzman, who served two tours of duty in Iraq.

About 23 homeless veterans currently reside on the island, according to Cruz.

“These guys went to war; they served their country. I was once homeless, too, so this is a big passion for me to help our homeless veterans and the veteran population,” he said.

Cruz said the need is even greater during the health emergency.

“Especially during this pandemic a lot of them don’t have housing,” he said. “This is the time we really need to come together.

Those interested in donating household goods, clothes or other items can contact Cruz at 475-0061 ext. 75011.

Cruz said they will also deliver donations to veterans without transportation. Any leftover items will be given to the Guam Homeless Coalition.