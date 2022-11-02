Dr. Jeffrey Nine, the man set to become Guam's next chief medical examiner, has been on island since Oct. 28, but as of press time Tuesday was still undergoing processing for his new government job.

Nine was anticipated to start his duties Tuesday.

The doctor accepted an offer to work on Guam earlier this year, and was expected to arrive in the summer, but backed out of the position due to his wife becoming ill. Nine also wanted to ensure that his dogs were able to travel with him.

After Nine's wife recovered from her illness, he again sought the chief medical examiner position on Guam, and the Commission on Post-Mortem Examinations re-offered the position to him.

Guam has been without a chief medical examiner since 2019 when Dr. Aurelio Espinola, the prior CME, retired.

In that stretch of time, the Post-Mortem Commission has managed to fill the need for medical examiner services with the help of Johanna Bamba, an employee of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and through contracts with both Dr. Philip Dauterman of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Hawaii-based forensic pathologists.

The need for medical examiner services is constant, as shown by a recent incident in which a woman was found dead Friday in the waters off Two Lovers Point, after authorities received reports of an injured person in the area.

The woman was not identified, and the case was said to remain open pending a medical examiner's report. That report is still pending.