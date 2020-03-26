Guam has 8 new confirmed COVID-19 cases based on the latest test results released on Thursday evening.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases on Guam to 45 since testing began on March 12.

The Public Health Laboratory tested 38 individuals for COVID-19 with eight testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 30 testing negative.

A total of 308 tests have been conducted.

One person has died from the respiratory illness. The other 44 remaining cases tested remain in isolation.

USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors

The number released by the Joint Information Center does not include the four Navy sailors who were medical evacuated from the USS Theodore Roosevelt and taken to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported that another four sailors tested positive for COVID-19, but Joint Region Marianas and U.S. Pacific Fleet Command have not responded to inquiries about the four additional cases and if the sailors were also airlifted to Guam.

GMH nurses test negative

Three Guam Memorial Hospital nurses who were at high risk of exposure to a COVID-19 positive patient have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2. The patient had been admitted to the hospital's Medical-Surgical Inpatient Adult Unit and placed in a private room with a closed door. The patient later tested positive for COVID-19.

Notices of violation

The Department of Revenue and Taxation issued five notices of violation to businesses that were found in violation of an executive order requiring all non-essential businesses to close down. NOV's were issued to a vape shop, a sporting goods store, a video store, a sign shop and a bar.