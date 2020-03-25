Guam has 5 new confirmed COVID-19 cases based on the latest test results released on Wednesday evening.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases on Guam to 37 since testing began on March 12.

One person has died from the respiratory illness.

The number released by the Joint Information Center does not include the four Navy sailors who were medical evacuated from the USS Theodore Roosevelt and taken to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

The Department of Public Health Laboratory tested 37 individuals for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Five tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 32 tested negative.

A total of 270 tests have been performed on Guam.