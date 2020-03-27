Guam has 4 new confirmed COVID-19 cases based on the latest test results from the Department of Public Health Laboratory released on Friday evening. There were an additional two local cases that tested positive. The tests were conducted at the Naval Health Research Center in San Diego, California conducted through Naval Hospital Guam, said Governor's spokesperson Krystal Paco- San Agustin.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases on Guam to 51 since testing began on March 12.

40 samples were tested at the Department of Public Health Laboratory today. 4 tested positive and 36 tested negative.

The new number does not include the 23 Navy sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive for COVID-19. Some of the sailors were airlifted to Guam earlier this week. The aircraft carrier made a scheduled port visit to Guam where sailors will be limited to the pier and no other personnel will be allowed to access the pier.