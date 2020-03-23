Guam has 2 new confirmed COVID-19 cases based on the latest test results released on Monday evening. This brings the total number of confirmed cases on Guam to 29 since testing began on March 12. One person has died from the respiratory illness.

The 28 confirmed cases are in isolation.

The Public Health Laboratory tested 37 individuals for the virus causing COVID-19 on Monday. Two tested positive and 35 tested negative for SARS-coV02 and 3 were deemed inconclusive.

A total of 190 tests have been conducted on Guam since testing began on island on March 12.

Medical Triage Hotline Numbers for COVID-19

If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please call your healthcare provider. If a patient does not have a regular health care provider, they can call any of the Community Health Centers or the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline Phone Numbers listed below to report symptoms and obtain guidance from clinicians:

• (671) 480-7859

• (671) 480-6760/3

• (671) 480-7883

• (671) 687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)

These numbers are operational daily, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and are limited to medical-related inquiries only.

DPHSS Counseling Hotline Numbers for COVID-19

DPHSS recommends that those feeling distress or anxiety due to the pandemic call the Counseling Hotlines, which provide live crisis counseling. The phone lines are multilingual, text capable, and confidential:

• (671) 988-5375

• (671) 683-8802

• (671) 686-6032

These numbers are operational daily, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.