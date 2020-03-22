Guam has 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases based on the latest test results released on Sunday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases on Guam to 27 since testing began 10 days ago.

The Public Health Laboratory tested 35 individuals for the virus causing COVID-19 on Sunday. Twelve tested positive and 23 tested negative for SARS-coV-2.

A total of 153 tests have been conducted on Guam since March 12.

The announcement comes after Guam had its first COVID-19 related death.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced that a 68-year-old woman died at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The patient had been admitted on March 15 and remained in isolation throughout the week.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services has determined that at least two individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 frequented the Hafa Adai Bingo Hall in Tamuning.

As a precautionary measure, anyone who visited the Hafa Adai Bingo Hall between March 6 and March 16 has been asked to self-quarantine at home. Should any of the individuals experience flu-like symptoms, they are asked to contact the Medical Triage Hotline for screening at:

A statement from Hafa Adai Bingo issued on Sunday stated "Hafa Adai Bingo closed its operations the evening of March 15 indefinitely for the safety of our customers. We closed our doors much earlier than March 18 when the Governor declared no large gatherings of over 100. We also have sanitized the facility daily when we found that the island had 3 positive COVID-19 cases."

Public Health has also provided live crisis counseling hotlines for individuals who are feeling distress or anxiety due to the pandemic. The phone lines are multilingual, text capable, and confidential:

988-5375

683-8802

686-6032

The crisis hotline is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. beginning on Monday.

For those experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, residents should contact their healthcare provider. If a patient does not have a regular health care provider, they can call any of the Community Health Centers or the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline Phone Numbers listed below to report symptoms and obtain guidance from clinicians:

480-7859

480-6760/3

480-7883

687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)

These numbers are operational daily, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and are limited to medical-related inquiries only.