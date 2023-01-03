New construction certification requirement targets pollution

As of New Year’s Day, Erosion and Sediment Control certification is required from all construction site managers and superintendents for all building permits to prevent and control water pollution on island.

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency announced in a press release it has begun enforcing the requirement for all building permits, including clearing, grubbing, grading and stockpiling permits.

“Over the past year, numerous contractor personnel have completed courses in ESC practices and our inspectors have noticed a significant improvement in compliance at their construction sites,” Guam EPA Administrator Walter Leon Guerrero said. “Ensuring that construction operations are managed by properly trained personnel will serve to protect the environment and the construction industry as a whole. I encourage all contractors to sign up for these courses, if you have not done so already, and to join the rest of the industry in moving forward as stewards and partners in the protection of Guam’s environment and quality of life.”

GEPA said the proper training of management personnel is key to preventing the contamination of the island’s freshwater and marine habitats.

"Contractors are responsible for managing all phases of construction on their projects. ESC is a legal requirement for projects where earthmoving work takes place and serves as the primary protection against soil, sand or silt runoff from entering our fresh and marine water environments,” the agency stated in the press release.

Construction projects, the agency added, have the ability to disturb naturally occurring vegetation and may not allow water to naturally infiltrate the ground. These ESC practices ensure that, when properly followed, they will improve the island's aquifers and prevent runoff.

The training follows the release of the 2006 Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam Stormwater Management Manual, which outlines practices in dealing with issues such as sediment control.

"Infiltration practices shall never serve as a sediment control device during site construction phase,” the manual states. "In addition, the Erosion and Sediment Control plan for the site shall clearly indicate how sediment will be prevented from entering the site of an infiltration facility. Normally, using diversion berms around the perimeter of the infiltration practice, along with immediate vegetative stabilization and/or mulching does this."

Standards also are in place to prevent negative impacts from the island’s fast-growing commercial development and increasing population.

The ESC criteria state that clearing and grading shall be performed only during the dry season, and only in areas needed to build the project.

For example, all wetlands shall be protected by limiting clearing. Construction shall be conducted in phases to limit disturbance to one area at a time and allowed to move on only once the area is stabilized. No areas shall be disturbed for longer than 14 days of active work. Steep slopes shall be protected by use of special techniques to prevent upland runoff. Upland runoff should be diverted around excavations and perimeter sediment controls applied, and sediment trapping and settling devices shall be employed.

The standards require that all construction be scheduled to minimize exposure in the rainy season and that all practices must be maintained through all phases of construction.

All construction management personnel must complete certification in a Guam EPA-approved ESC practices training course, which is currently being offered at the GCA Trades Academy.

The only exemptions from the ESC training are projects taking place indoors and without disturbance of ground surfaces, or “self-construction” work done for the purpose of building or renovating a single-family dwelling, but only if it is done solely by the owner of the dwelling, according to the release.