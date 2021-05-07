The woman charged in last month’s killing of former Umatac Mayor Daniel Quinata Sanchez will have to wait another week to answer to the criminal charges filed against her in the Superior Court of Guam.

Joyner Scott Sked, a mother of six, appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Thursday for arraignment.

Defense attorney Gloria Rudolph, however, had to withdraw from the case. She told the court that she was already handling another murder case where the defendant is facing life in prison on top of other court-appointed cases.

“It’s going to be very time-consuming,” said Rudolph, as she told the court that taking on Sked’s case would result in an unreasonable financial burden to counsel.

Judge Quan granted her request and appointed attorney William Pole to represent Sked.

She will be back in court on May 14.

Sked along with her boyfriend, Rudy Quinata, were indicted and charged with murder as a first-degree felony and assault as a second-degree felony. The charges against Sked are accompanied by a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Quinata has since pleaded not guilty.

Sked is being held on a $100,000 cash bail while her boyfriend is held on $50,000 cash bail.

Sanchez was beaten and stabbed at least 10 times, according to court documents.