Guamanians ages 20-29, 50-64, and those 65 and older, have had the highest number of Guam Memorial Hospital emergency room visits, according to public health data.

The upsurge in August is divided into three main categories: flu with fever, acute respiratory infection, and pneumonia, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

“The surge starts to decline in September. Since this included COVID-19-like illnesses, this is due to the surge in COVID-19 infections,” the report states. “The 65-plus age group peaks at week 36 and the 50-64 age group peaks at week 37 in early September.”

The DPHSS report, released on Friday, summarizes emergency room syndromic surveillance data from the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority for the first, second and third quarters of 2021.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

New COVID-19 cases have been on the decline in the fourth quarter, according to data reported by the Joint Information Center. On Friday, 23 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed out of 1,057 tests performed on Nov. 11.

Hospitalizations also continue to decrease. As of Friday there were 27 COVID-19 patients at GMH and Guam Regional Medical City. None were reported at Naval Hospital Guam. Of those 6 are in the intensive care unit with three requiring ventilators.

There are 1,943 people in active isolation. The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 4.5.