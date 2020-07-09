None of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Guam have been connected to the 35 deployed airmen who tested positive for the virus.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced the results of part of the Department of Public Health and Social Services contact tracing investigation during a briefing held at Adelup on Wednesday.

"There were no positives in those contact tracing," Leon Guerrero said. "The positives we do have are not at all connected or related to the airmen."

The military and the local health agency launched separate investigations last month after the airmen apparently violated restricted-movement orders while staying at the Guam Reef Hotel in Tumon and visited at least 30 business establishments across Guam.

The governor said the employees at those establishments are in the process of getting tested.

Dr. Felix Cabrera, a member of the governor's physicians advisory group, said primary and secondary contact tracing helped determine if there might have been any connection to the recent positive cases.

The military has not provided any recent updates to their investigation.

On June 27, Leon Guerrero said some of the airmen have hired legal representation, but the military continues to work with local officials and has assured her they will hold service members accountable for any breach in protocol.

"I think some have already flown off to other places," she said.