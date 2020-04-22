A group in the Astumbo area of Dededo will be among the first to be tested for COVID-19 as part of the Department of Public Health and Social Services COVID-19 pilot program this Saturday.

The program is part of the governor's plan to test as many Guamanians as possible as GovGuam prepares for COVID-19 cases to peak in September or October. The ramped-up testing will be used to help guide a recovery plan.

Dededo has had the highest total on the island, with 41 confirmed cases. Of that group, 33 people have since recovered.

Islandwide, as of April 21, the total number of COVID-19 cases is 136 people; 112 people have recovered and five have died.

That means there currently are – on record – 17 patients across the island with COVID-19.

And while there was a difference in opinion between DPHSS and the governor’s medical advisory group, they're expected to be working together and alongside the Mayors' Council of Guam to launch the pilot program. The program will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

“They will be testing individuals with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19. The purpose of this pilot is to identify vulnerable groups where testing may not be readily available or accessible,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Delayed peak allows time to prepare

State Surgeon Dr. Mike Cruz said there are multiple agencies, both public and private, that are bringing in machines to help increase testing capacity, which will be needed as the advisory group now anticipates Guam's COVID-19 cases will peak in September or October – and not June or July as recently thought.

Cruz said the delayed peak gives Guam time to prepare.

“That allows us to meet the needs as far as our hospital resources. ... We have a unique opportunity to probably test a larger percentage than other places,” said Cruz. “With FEMA’s models and putting in the full mitigation effort as the governor has implemented over the last several weeks, it shows there’s been a significant decrease in the actual bed gap that needs to be met and we are pushing the peak – flattening the curve significantly over a longer period of time so that our health care resources will not be overwhelmed.”

It's unclear, however, how this new peak will impact the governor's plan to lift restrictions following May 5. She has announced that by Friday she expects to have an approved plan for recovery created by a panel of doctors, businessmen and agency heads.

High-risk population

DPHSS Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey said Astumbo was selected to kick off the expanded testing because it is densely populated, and the residents are considered vulnerable and at high risk.

“A lot of them don’t have access to care and barriers to care like transportation, cultural barriers or cases where they don’t seek medical care due to being uninsured,” she said.

She said DPHSS will trace any COVID-19 patient's close contacts.

“If we find out all these individuals are linked to the positive (COVID-19) patient, then we would like to test them to see if they are asymptomatic,” Unpingco-DeNorcey said.

The on-site pilot testing will set the standard for testing in other villages.

The Guam National Guard will be providing perimeter security, officials said.

Lifting restrictions

Mitigation efforts have been ongoing since early March and are being applauded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Adelup said.

“Any plans to lift restrictions must be slow and happen over time. So much of our recovery depends on getting it right. Opening too soon could mean a resurgence of a new infection. In that event, we must be ready to identify, test and isolate all new cases and trace every contact they make to stop further transmission,” the governor said. “None of us want to go through this again.”

'Ability to test close to a thousand a day'

Local health officials await thousands of test kits.

The governor said the plan is to conduct an estimated 258 tests daily, but she added Guam has the ability to test a lot more.

“We have the ability to test close to 1,000 a day," she said, adding the caveat: "That’s if all of the test kits are working, if all of the test kits are there."

Over the last few weeks, Diagnostic Laboratory Services and Guam Memorial Hospital have gained the ability to run COVID-19 tests. Soon, Guam Regional Medical City will be able to as well.

Yet while the governor has said her "goal is to try to test everyone," the lack of test kits makes it "an impossibility."

"That’s a reality that I think that is not going to happen," she stated.