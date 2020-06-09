New COVID case confirmed through screening at Andersen AFB

A new COVID-19 case emerged on Guam after being identified through screening performed at Andersen Air Force Base.

Officials at the Joint Information Center could only confirm that the patient showed no symptoms at the time of testing.

This latest case was reported to the Department of Public Health and Social Services on June 8. Guam's total count is now at 180 confirmed cases; to include five deaths. This does not include more than 1,000 cases from the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Twelve of the Guam cases remain active. All are currently listed in stable condition.

Expanded testing continues across the island this month.

DPHSS is also using the Japanese School of Guam as part of its pilot program for small schools. GovGuam health officials aim to develop procedures and guidelines in order for other schools to safely reopen.

Pilot program guidelines: http://dphss.guam.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Japanese-School-of-Guam-Protocol-1.pdf.