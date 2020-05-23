The Department of Public Health and Social Services has implemented new criteria for the release of individuals from isolation who tested positive for COVID-19.

The new criteria was implemented on May 22, according to the Joint Information Center.

Those individuals who have symptoms, they can be released from isolation of it has been at least 10 days since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever- reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) and any other symptoms attributed to COVID-19 infection; at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared—or, with recurrent symptoms, at least 10 days have passed since recurrent symptoms appeared; at least 14 days have passed since the date of their first (or most recent) positive COVID-19 diagnostic test.

Individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but never developed symptoms since the positive test and 14 days have passed will also be eligible to be released from isolation.

An additional eight individuals were released from isolation on Friday bringing the total number to 134 individuals.

Guam has had 165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date.

The Guam Public Health Laboratory will be closed on Memorial Day so no samples will be tested.

Expanded testing will continue next week. Public Health released the following test schedule:

• Sunday, May 24, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Harmon Industrial Park (behind Ely Automotive Repair and across from Core Tech Apartments)

o Free and open to high risk individuals in congregate settings

• Tuesday, May 26, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Tamuning Gym

o Free and open to unsheltered homeless population

o Catered meals will be provided after testing

• Wednesday, May 27, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Paseo, Hagatna

o Free and open to unsheltered homeless population

o Catered meals will be provided after testing

• Thursday, May 28, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Ypao Main Pavilion

o Free and open to unsheltered homeless population

o Catered meals will be provided after testing

• Friday, May 29, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at 125 Iglesia Circle, Dededo (old fire station)

o Free and open to unsheltered homeless population

o Catered meals will be provided after testing