New danger zone established off shore adjacent to Finegayan Small Arms Range

A danger zone in ocean waters adjacent to the Finegayan Small Arms Range has been established as of today, Aug. 19.

The small arms range is located at Naval Base Guam telecommunication site on the northwestern coast of Guam.

The danger zone is located entirely within the Pacific Ocean, comprising 892 acres and extending 2.36 miles into the ocean from the high tide line, according to the Guam Department of Agriculture's Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources (DAWR). DAWR shared the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers notification.

To ensure public safety, vessels are prohibited from lingering in the danger zone when the small arms range is in active use, officials stated.