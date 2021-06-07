The island's first private adult day care is looking for its first clients.

Lani Tamondong, owner of Helping Hands Adult Daycare, gave The Guam Daily Post a tour of the Harmon business during its soft opening on Thursday. Seniors who enroll will be offered a wide range of services.

"We offer services for respite care. We offer socialization, recreational activities, music therapy, field trips – all kids of services for our manåmko' 65 years and older, in a protective setting," she said. "We have a facility that has beds for them to rest in (and) an area for them to eat. We provide snacks and meals. We have music entertainment. We have television for them to watch."

Tamongdong already owns and operates three locations of The Giving Tree preschool day care centers. After realizing the gap that exists locally for seniors, she decided to branch out to a new clientele.

"We saw that there was a need for the elderly to have that same care," she said. "We have elderly parents and grandparents. We've looked out for any kind of (business) that offered something like this, and there wasn't anything on Guam. So we saw that it's definitely a need here, and we wanted to bring that to the community."

Program coordinators at Helping Hands will help clients with hands-on activities such as arts and crafts. Birthdays and holidays will be celebrated in social gatherings. Group discussions on topics including current events also will be held.

"We hope that we can be a help to families, and to give caregivers help. Caregiver burnout is a real thing, and we need to take care of their health as well to give the best care for our manåmko'."

The day care is now accepting pre-registration applications. Operations are expected to begin June 15, according to Tamongdong. Interested families can inquire about rates and services by calling 671-633-CARE (2273) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Helping Hands Adult Daycare is located at the Guam Business Center in Harmon.

"It's just a place we offer our elderly parents or grandparents to be so that they're not home alone. They have a place where we can help with toileting, feeding, help them with mobility – getting from one place to another, and just be there so they can socialize," she said. "When our elderly are at home by themselves, their level of functioning actually declines. So we want to give them a space where it actually does the exact opposite. We kind of give them the same life, but new moments. That's what we want to do: be their helping hands."