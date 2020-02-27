New dengue cases surface

On Wednesday, two days after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in her State of the Island address that "our dengue fever outbreak is over," the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported it has two recently confirmed, locally acquired dengue cases.

The onset of symptoms for one locally acquired dengue fever case was reported on Feb. 8 and confirmed on Feb. 26, according to Public Health. Another locally acquired dengue fever case was confirmed on Jan. 11.

It takes three locally acquired dengue cases in a two-week period for Public Health to declare a dengue outbreak, according to Public Health.

The last dengue outbreak on Guam began and ended in September 2019, Public Health stated.

Public Health stated it now has the ability to conduct dengue testing.

The Guam Department of Education has reverted to its school uniform policy after the Guam dengue outbreak was given an all-clear.

Public Health is working with mayors to distribute 5,000 mosquito nets that were donated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.