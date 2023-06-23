New diagnostic laboratory looks to bring convenient health service to community

A newly opened diagnostic laboratory is aiming to help local patients get critical information about their health more quickly and with more convenience.

Worksite Labs, a full-service diagnostic testing company with locations in five different states, has brought its business to Guam and plans to expand to multiple locations around the island. It will offer a variety of medical tests.

It's about a year in the making, said Gary Frazier, Worksite Labs CEO and founder, who sat down with his team to talk to The Guam Daily Post about the venture. It started with a conversation he had with a clinical lab scientist hired in Orange County, who had lived and worked on Guam for about seven years.

“He talks about Guam and he brings up the fact that there was only one player in town, and he said that people could really use more options,” Frazier said.

After a year of scoping, which began last summer, and millions of dollars in investment, Worksite Labs has one “patient services center” that opened this week at the Dededo Pay-Less Supermarket. Residents can have their blood drawn as they head in to grab their groceries. From there, samples are taken to the company’s central lab, located at Guam Regional Medical City in Dededo, for processing.

The partnership with Pay-Less is meant to make it as easy as possible for patients to get in and get out, Frazier said.

"Traditionally, if you're in health care, you're in a clinic, right? You're in a hospital,” he said. "But when it comes to ... lab draws and stuff, being in places where people shop, where people work, is about creating more convenience."

Being located at Pay-Less will allow people to drop in at a patient center as easily as they might drop in to grab milk before or after work.

Two more patient centers are expected to open in the coming weeks, one at the Yigo Pay-Less – which was set back slightly by Typhoon Mawar – and another at Guam Medical Plaza in Tamuning. Another three locations are planned to open thereafter, Frazier said.

“We’ll be looking to go central and south so that we can create access for people there,” he said.

Technological convenience

Technology is also a part of the added convenience, said Caitlin McNichol, Worksite Labs vice president of marketing. Instead of having to show up and stand in line, “patients, right now, they can book appointments on our website,” she said.

“We still do things the old-fashioned way, too – they can walk in, and that's fine,” she said.

Results will be available to patients as soon as they're processed through the company’s patient portal, and patients also can get results sent via email to both themselves and their health care providers.

But the real game changer, Frazier said, is the company’s plan to expedite testing turnaround times by building capacity to process some tests that previously had to be sent off island.

“There is a subset of tests that were sent off island to Hawaii or stateside, that will take weeks to come back,” he said.

The goal is to keep from having to ship those tests off and keep patients from having to wait, he said.

Things will start off with basic laboratory work for the first month of service, which will expand in the second month as more lab equipment arrives, and eventually into the “full menu” of lab tests by month three, Frazier said.

Hiring local

The company also plans to invest in training staff, with the aim of hiring as many people locally as possible, Frazier said.

“It's not all about the medicine, right? The ability to understand auntie and uncle, the ability to know culturally what will and won't work, just based on the fact that, ‘Yeah, they're going to take this home, but they're not going to use it because X, Y and Z.’ That is something you can't teach,” he said.

To that end, Worksite Labs is partnering with Guam Community College to launch an eight-week boot camp for students to become licensed phlebotomists and then get guaranteed work at a patient services center. Lab technicians need a little more training than that, and the company is working with the University of Guam to find a way forward, according to Frazier.

Being a part of the community is a big part of the company’s model, added Adit Parasuram, chief strategy officer, and the company is working to help out those in need in the wake of Typhoon Mawar.

“We entered a partnership with Todu Guam Foundation, and also with the local mayors' offices, to get out in the community and start to provide services now. So, we actually have a full schedule during the month of June and possibly into July, where we're ... literally going out into the community and providing lab draws and health services just for people who need,” Parasuram said. "We're trying to get out in the community and make it more accessible and easier for people to get the essential health services.”

The Dededo Pay-Less Patient Services Center is open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. All local insurance providers are accepted, according to the company.