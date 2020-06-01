New DPR director eyes new pool, plans park improvements

Newly appointed Department of Parks and Recreation Director John Burch conducted a walk-through of many of the project sites at DPR properties with contractors on May 25.

Burch said he also visited sites where a new public pool may be built, if funding can be identified. Although a new pool could cost around $2 million, Burch said repairs to the existing Hagåtña pool would be costly and not long-lasting. The latest repairs to the now 50-year-old pool ran about $250,000. One possible site for a new pool, Burch said, is on the George Washington High School campus.

Repairs at all public park restrooms are a high priority, said Burch. He said getting them completed before Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2 is lifted and parks reopen would be ideal, though it may not be possible, depending on the timeline to enter PCOR3.

PCOR2 and PCOR3 refer to phases of the government's plan for recovery and reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Having access to sinks for hand-washing is imperative for the community, Burch said, adding, "When we enter COR3, I expect the parks could be flooded with people."

A purchase order between the Department of Public Works and ProPacific Builders Corp. puts the cost of repairing just one public restroom at an estimated $57,940.

Repairs to basketball courts and the Hagåtña tennis courts are also in the planning stages.

Eventually, Burch said he would like to replace playground equipment at the parks, some of which is in disrepair and could pose a safety hazard.

Getting these projects off the ground will also assist in stimulating the economy, Burch said.

"The money we pay for the projects will go to companies whose employees will (spend) locally and help the economy."

However, Burch noted, the downturn in tourism could impact funding in the future as the Tourism Attraction Fund is a funding source for his department, which has a staff of 43 and a budget of $3.5 million.

'I have been on both sides'

Burch has worked in government previously as an agency director and has served as the president of the Guam Federation of Teachers labor union. He said hopes his his experience in and out of government will serve him well in addressing the needs of community members and their desire to see their tax dollars put to good use.

"I have been on both sides," he said.