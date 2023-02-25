New effort enforces ‘right for a community free of homeless’

Attorney General Douglas Moylan joined Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares and other government officials during a press conference Friday at the Office of the Attorney General in Tamuning to announce the start of a Homeless Relocation Initiative.

The effort aims to identify and relocate homeless individuals to alternative locations and to provide assistance so the individuals can "get back on their feet," Moylan said during the press conference.

"The attorney general's office has taken the step to review this from a legal point of view on the authorities of the government to intervene to help the individuals, as well as to enforce the people's right for a community free of homeless," Moylan added.

The first area to be addressed is Dededo, where people in a homeless encampment across from the Micronesia Mall have been given legal notice to vacate or face removal by law enforcement.

"All occupying these premises are in violation of Guam law including, but not limited to, statutes pertaining to criminal trespass and public nuisance," a sign posted at the site that bears the AG's seal warns. "Violators have five days to quit these premises, remove themselves and all (personal property). Authorities will thereafter remove violators and clear these premises."

Such notices also provide contact information for various offices and services that assist homeless individuals, officials told reporters during Friday's media conference, though no such information was printed on the sign posted Thursday at the Dededo encampment.

"A successful operation is going to be that when the government chooses to visit them, that there will be nobody there," Moylan said.

'Complicated situation'

Tenorio said Friday the efforts are focused on identifying individuals so they can be given proper shelter, but added that officials also have a responsibility to ensure that everyone follows the law.

"And unfortunately, in some cases at the encampment that the attorney general has talked about, we have seen occurrences of violence and other activities that many in the community have been voicing concerns over," Tenorio said.

Tenorio clarified that homelessness itself is not a crime.

"I'll say that there has been numerous outreach efforts conducted with various members of this camp. Some of the members have been sheltered before. Unfortunately, some of them have violated shelter rules, ... some of them refused shelter. So this, of course, is a very complicated situation when we're dealing with this kind of human service. But this effort is to try and get these people to avail of the services available," the lieutenant governor added.

He invited the public to monitor the efforts through monthly meetings of the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs and the Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention.

The plan, after the five-day notice has expired, is to assemble a team at the Dededo farmers market to provide wrap-around services and find proper placement for whoever is left at the encampment.

Tenorio said many homeless individuals may be experiencing a family conflict, and with reunification services also available, he hopes the effort will help families reunite.

The government is in the process of setting up a shelter in Anigua, although an updated timeline of when the facility might be open for occupancy will have to wait for the next interagency council meeting in a few weeks.

Tenorio said the Anigua shelter will be used primarily for transitional housing.

Guam's existing shelters almost always are at capacity.

"We have people who will either find housing or decide that they don't want to follow the shelter rules, and that's usually when the openings kind of come up. But, typically, the shelters are full," Samantha Taitano, chair of the Guam Homeless Coalition, said Friday.

'Pop up somewhere else'

Programs to match people with housing can sometimes involve very lengthy processes, Taitano added.

"When someone is experiencing homelessness, they may have lost all of their documentation. Because a lot these programs are federally funded, you're going to need all of this documentation in order to become housed," Taitano said.

Through donations, the coalition is able to pay for a five days of sheltering, which usually is just enough time to allow caseworkers to connect individuals with friends or family, although Taitano said these were atypical situations.

Taitano told Moylan the coalition would want to work with the Office of the Attorney General on relocation initiatives, reiterating that shelters are at capacity and stating that relocating sometimes isn't as easy as finding friends or family.

"It might mean that you say you can't be here anymore and they just pop up somewhere else," Taitano said, adding that different coalition organizations have outreach teams working to build relationships with homeless individuals.

When individuals absolutely do not comply with notices to vacate, then they would be breaking law and will be arrested and prosecuted, the acting chief prosecutor at the OAG stated Friday.

Panhandling not 'tolerated'

The same can be said for individuals repeatedly panhandling on road medians, which is illegal. While these individuals can expect a warning first, subsequent violations can lead to citations and even arrest.

Moylan said the OAG is in the process of working with village mayors, the chief of police and the lieutenant governor to identify where panhandlers are congregating and then notify law enforcement, including mayors. Moylan said this will be implemented soon.

"You get one warning. And then if we find out if you're the same person that either appeared at another location or went back to the same location, the AG's office is ready to process an arrest. At some point we have to bring the gauntlet down on these people to make it known, and hence the media is very important to this. Let the public know this is not going to be tolerated. The medians cannot be used. The sidewalks are very restricted," Moylan said.

The AG has forwarded proposed legislation to repeal the section of the law that authorizes panhandling.

If a homeless individuals are arrested and find themselves in court, they would likely receive representation from the Public Defender Service Corp. Stephen Hattori, its executive director, said the public defenders are willing to work to get services to those in need, but there are constitutional limits to what Moylan may want to do. That would include anti-panhandling laws and laws that evict homeless individuals from public property without alternatives.