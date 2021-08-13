New estimate for Guam's visitor arrivals: 97% decrease

The Guam Visitors Bureau Air V&V, or vaccination and vacation, program, which has so far brought more than 1,500 visitors from Taiwan alone, is not only facing tough competition from Palau but is now having difficulty getting more funds to sustain the program, based on discussions at the GVB board meeting on Thursday.

Guam's tourism continues to struggle and officials are projecting only 50,000 arrivals for fiscal 2021, far less than the 80,000 projected earlier. The new projection represents a 97% decrease compared with more than 1.6 million visitors the year before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taiwan's long-suspended travel bubble with Palau will resume on Aug. 14, with Palau offering $50 travel subsidies to each visitor from Taiwan and providing 2,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

More importantly, and causing GVB officials to worry, Taiwanese tourists who visit Palau can opt to self-quarantine at home for five days and not necessarily at a self-paid hotel upon their return to Taiwan.

On the other hand, Taiwanese tourists who visit Guam are required to stay at a self-paid quarantine hotel for nearly 15 days, which is an added cost of $2,000 to more than $5,000 per Taiwanese family, GVB officials said.

Palau remains COVID-19-free and has an established travel bubble relationship with Taiwan, GVB officials said.

That's why GVB continues to press the Taiwanese government to relax restrictions for Taiwanese citizens coming back from Guam, GVB President Carl Gutierrez and GVB Vice President Gerry Perez told the board.

"We're running into competition now. Not Saipan, not Hawaii, but Palau," Gutierrez told the board. "Right now, I believe, there's 39 charters already to Palau and they're giving vaccinations and so we're trying to stave that off and not be left in the dark."

The visitors bureau is negotiating with Lion Travel "to see what we can do to have them guarantee charter (flights) all the way to the end of December," Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez and Perez asked the board to allow GVB management access to additional funding for the Air V&V program to help ensure at least 19 additional charter flights from Taiwan between August and December.

"If you don't allow management to act on time, we will be left with no Air V&V because we're losing directly (to Palau)," Gutierrez said.

Some board members, including Sam Shinohara, managing director of operations Asia/Pacific at United Airlines and chairman of GVB's Reopening Task Force, raised concern that GVB may be sharing much of the anticipated cost of each charter flight from Taiwan at a time when GVB's budget has fallen short.

After a lengthy back-and-forth, the board held off on deciding whether to give the management additional funding for Air V&V. The management, however, has leftover funds from the initial $1 million given and from other programs that it said it could use.

GVB board Chairman Milton Morinaga shared the GVB management's concern about the competition from Palau, but also highlighted some factors that he said continue to make Guam a destination of choice for tourists from Taiwan.

He said these include Guam offering Taiwanese tourists COVID-19 vaccination in a hotel, rather than in a public gymnasium, which is the case in Palau.

GVB officials said Guam has a relatively high vaccination rate, with more than 80% of its adult population being fully vaccinated. It's much better than the full vaccination rates in Guam's main tourism markets of Taiwan, Korea and Japan.

Tourism officials also expressed concern about the spate of vandalism in the tourist district of Tumon, including streetlight photocells that have been tampered with, as well as defaced bus shelters, trash bins and business signage. Some board members said some visiting military members have been confirmed responsible for some of the vandalism.

Impact of tourists' return

Gutierrez, during a presentation Wednesday before the Rotary Club of Northern Guam, said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decision Monday to list Guam as a high-risk travel destination could be more damaging to tourism than the recent increases in new COVID-19 cases.

To give Rotarians an idea of how big of an impact a plane full of tourists is on Guam businesses, especially after the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gutierrez shared a story from a store manager at Lotte Duty Free at the airport.

The flight that came in on July 6 from Taiwan and the passengers who left on July 10 back to Taiwan spent so much money shopping at the airport that Lotte called more employees to start working again, Gutierrez said, quoting the store manager.

Gutierrez also urged more optional tours and other tourism-related businesses to reopen.

Guam is now receiving four flights a week from Korea from three airlines, Jin Air, Korean Air and T'way, Gutierrez said.

He said there have been a number of American expatriates from the Philippines, as well as other countries, who have traveled to Guam to get their COVID-19 vaccinations while enjoying the island for more than 20 days.