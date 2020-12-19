A new executive order authorizes training for no-contact organized sports for Guam residents.

Executive order 2020-44, which Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed on Saturday, increases the capacity to 50% for gyms, indoor firing ranges, and other businesses.

A portion of the executive order also approves emergency procurement procedures for financial and human resource management systems. The governor authorizes the Chief Procurement Officer for the Department of Administration's General Services Agency “to enter into contracts and incur obligations necessary to secure services, supplies or goods, required for the implementation of systems for the management of the government of Guam's financial and human resource management operations, which are critical to administering the several programs necessary to address and are responsive to the current public health emergency.”

This emergency authorization follows a glitch in DOA’s system on Black Friday that delayed paychecks for a number of government of Guam employees.

5 new COVID-19 cases

The Joint Information Center’s Saturday update also reported five new COVID-19 cases out of 145 tests performed on Friday. The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 1.6. There are 26 people in local hospitals:

Guam Memorial Hospital: 21 with seven people in the intensive care unit, four of whom are on ventilators

Guam Regional Medical City: 5 patients; one of whom is in ICU and on a ventilator.

Officials are reminding the public that social distancing, face masks and hand sanitization are still required.

Sports

The allowance for sports training comes as the Department of Education announced it is looking at Jan. 19 to reopen school campuses to students whose families are comfortable with traditional face-to-face instruction. Jon Fernandez, GDOE superintendent, has said the governor must first authorize the opening of schools and with it interscholastic sports.

The governor’s executive order mandates that in training for sports:

There be no direct contact between participants;

It cannot exceed 20 people if held outdoors

If held indoors, it cannot exceed 50% of the occupancy load; and where and when applicable, implement frequent disinfection of surfaces that can be contaminated with the COVID virus, require the wearing of face masks by all who are not engaged in the activity (i.e., coaches and employees), and the posting of signs for social distancing and face mask requirements; and

Non-participants (i.e., instructors, employees, and parents) must wear face mask.

Businesses

The following are authorized to operate at 50% of their occupancy load:

Private and public swimming pools;

Gymnasiums, fitness centers, and dance studios;

Indoor firing ranges; and

Others as determined by Department of Public Health and Social Services.

In addition, effective 8 a.m. Dec. 20, DPHSS authorizes the following businesses to operate by appointment only with a capacity that cannot exceed 50%:

Animal grooming and training establishments;

Cosmetology Establishments;

Dive shops;

Auto wash, detailing, and tinting businesses;

Photography services;

Financial planning;

Advertising and marketing;

In-office Consulting; and

Others as determined by DPHSS.

Swimming pools also may operate at 50% of the pool’s occupancy. No more Ethan 10 individuals per group are allowed at the poolside and individuals must remain 6 feet away from people who don’t live in the same household.