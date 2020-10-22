A homelessness office is being created as part of the executive branch, according to a new executive order.

In the same press release, COVID-19 testing was completed for all staff and residents of the emergency shelter with one staffer and nine residents testing positive, according to a press release.

According to the press release, the Interagency on Homelessness and Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention meetings had reported the 10 positive cases at the shelter. Five of the confirmed cases of were minors.

The governor signed Executive Order 2020-37. This new executive order creates the Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention in the executive branch and under the administrative supervision of the Office of the Governor, in close coordination with the Mayors' Council of Guam.

The executive order followed the Mayors’ Council of Guam’s request to elevate OHAPP’s responsiveness and provide additional support to fight homelessness on Guam. EO 2020-37 moves OHAPP to the governor’s office for administrative supervision.

To stop the virus from spreading, the confirmed cases were transferred to the government of Guam designated isolation facility. The Guam Fire Department sanitized the facility, and there have been no additional positives reported.

As of Oct. 21, 84 individuals reside at the Global Dorm in Maite, 33 of whom are minors. This includes 16 age 2 and below; eight from the ages 3-5; four from 6-10 years; three from 11-13 years; and two from the ages of 14-17.

The Interagency on Homelessness and OHAPP is scheduled to reconvene on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. via Zoom and will be livestreamed on Governor Lou Leon Guerrero’s Facebook page.