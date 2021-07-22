New executive order: Social gathering, occupancy, and social distancing restrictions to be lifted once 80% goal is achieved

The governor signed an executive order on Liberation Day that extends the public health emergency to Aug. 30 but also lifts some restrictions at 12:01 a.m. the day after 80% of adults are vaccinated.

Released just before 12:30 p.m. today, a press release states that Guam will remain in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3 for another month.

It also states that mask requirements will remain in place, for people ages 2 and up, in accordance with Department of Public Health and Social Services Guidance.

"All other restrictions, including limitations on social gatherings, reduced occupancy of establishments, social distancing requirements, and the requirement of operations on an appointment-only basis are lifted effective at 12:01AM on the day after Guam has officially achieved its vaccination goal of (80%) of its adult population, as certified by DPHSS and accepted by the Governor," the press release states.

PUA work search requirements

The executive order also rescinds the suspension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance work search requirement, which was put in place by Executive Order 2020-25. This means PUA claimants must now meet work search requirements as required in United States Department of Labor guidance following Hawaii regulations.

And as educational institutions look to a new school year, the press release states that public and private schools and other learning institutions must continue to operate in compliance with effective Centers for Disease Control guidelines and applicable DPHSS guidance.