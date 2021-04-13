New federal rules block certain local businesses from pandemic aid

The federal government has imposed new requirements that could deny certain small businesses critical aid while granting the same assistance to a cluster of businesses across the street.

The program, called the Economic Injury Disaster Loan is handled by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Eligible companies were entitled to a maximum of $10,000 in benefits when it was rolled out last year, but funding constraints resulted in many applicants not receiving a full award.

This program was revived through the recently enacted American Rescue Plan, which gave a pathway for approved businesses to get the remaining amount. For instance, if an approved businesses got $5,000 in the first round of EIDL awards, they would be able to get up to an additional $5,000 in this latest round.

But new pre-requisites were included for businesses in order to get these funds, confirmed Kenneth Lujan, the Guam branch manager for SBA. These include a requirement that a company be located in a “low-income community.” The official designation is made through the U.S. census, which means it was determined using data more than a decade old.

Low-income communities are broken down by census tracts: portions of villages that are grouped together through the census process. These tracts are considered to be low-income areas if their collective poverty rate is at least 20% or the median family income does not exceed 80% of Guam’s islandwide median family income.

Boundaries of these tracts, according to a policy map highlighting low-income areas, often include major roadways. In Tamuning, a designated low-income area is bordered by Farenholt Avenue in the North, Gov. Carlos Camacho Road in the West, Marine Corps Drive in the South, and Chalan San Antonio in the East – surrounded by areas not considered to be low-income.

This can mean that two businesses equally affected by the ongoing pandemic will be treated differently by the federal government simply based on what side of a street they are located.

Sen. Frank Blas, Jr. has written to Del. Michael San Nicolas on the matter. He also pointed out that based on the mapping tool, businesses in Barrigada Heights are considered eligible while others in Barrigada “proper” are not. And in Yigo, businesses on the north-bound side of Marine Corps Drive are in a low-income area while those on the opposite side of the highway are not.

“This business location requirement is problematic and seems discriminant. While it is my understanding that the map used was generated from census data collected in 2010, how was it surmised that the pandemic affected businesses on just one side of the street as opposed to the other?” he wrote. “Every business on our island was affected, so therefore every business should have the same opportunity.”

The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands isn’t facing similar issues. The mapping tool referenced by Blas shows that all of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota are considered low-income areas under the EIDL program.

Neither Lujan nor Blas knew for certain what caused the difference in designations for the two sister territories of the Marianas, but in an interview with The Guam Daily Post, Blas offered: “Apparently, it would be very safe to assume the CNMI wasn’t asleep at the wheel.”

Blas has asked San Nicolas for clarity on the matter, and “that action be taken and correct this obvious inequity.”