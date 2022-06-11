New general takes command at Andersen Air Force Base

The 36th Wing on Andersen Air Force Base welcomed its new commander, Brig. Gen. Paul R. Birch, in a ceremony Friday that also bid goodbye to his predecessor, Brig. Gen. Jeremy T. Sloane, who is retiring, the 36th Wing Public Affairs announced.

Birch assumed command of five groups, 18 squadrons and 22 primary tenant organizations executing U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s Bomber Task Force, Theater Security Packages, Tanker Task Force, contingency response and humanitarian and disaster relief operations.

Lt. Gen. David A. Krumm, 11th Air Force commander, presided over the change-of-command ceremony.

As installation commander, Birch is responsible for the well-being of more than 8,000 joint service members, civilian personnel, dependents and contractors on Andersen AFB. Additionally, he supports the Department of Defense installation management of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands as the deputy commander of Joint Region Marianas.

“The service members I have met here at the forward edge are creative and innovative thinkers; you have an intellectual curiosity to understand your environment, your capability and the challenges we face,” said Birch. “As I think about all that we will accomplish together because of your ability and dedication, I’m grateful.”

Birch came to the 36th Wing from the Pentagon, where he served as the chief of Strategic Planning Integration Division and the deputy chief of staff in plans and programs.

“As with this beautiful island’s geography, there are some rocky ups and downs before we get to the beautiful beach or stunning view,” said Birch. “but I cannot wait to walk that path with all of you, and I see a vision of unmatched capability and capacity for the 36th Wing, Team Andersen and all of the Indo-Pacific Region,” Birch said, as reported by the 36th Wing Public Affairs.