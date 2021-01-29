New goal for tourism reopening: April 1

Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez on Thursday said the governor is looking to reopen the island's tourism on April 1, while GVB is also pushing for the reopening of bars under strict COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Some flights that were suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic will resume operations as early as February and March, tourism officials said at the GVB board meeting. Others will remain suspended until June or later.

"Guam's low (COVID-19 Area Risk Score), vaccinations and lifting of restrictions for businesses to operate are really giving us reasons for optimism and opportunity to open up Guam for tourism," GVB board Chairman Sonny Ada said.

Gutierrez said many businesses and restaurants have been allowed to operate at 50% capacity, and COVID-19 infections have not gone up as a result.

"I sort of almost begged her to go beyond just restaurants now and open up some of the bars," Gutierrez told the board, a day after he and GVB Vice President Gerry Perez met with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

As of press time, Adelup had yet to respond to questions about the governor's Wednesday meeting with GVB on tourism and the reopening of bars, among other things.

The governor earlier said the reopening could be sometime in the first three months of the year.

Gutierrez said he also suggested that GVB personnel be deputized to help the Department of Public Health and Social Services ensure bars comply with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

"I think we should give the opportunity for those in the bars to be able to reap the benefits of reopening for tourism," Gutierrez said.

Bar owners have been calling on the governor to allow them to reopen.

Except for a few weeks, bars have not been allowed to operate since March 2020, causing a tremendous loss of revenue while also struggling to keep up with rent payments and other expenses.

Perez said restaurants worked with the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association to develop reopening protocols, which can be done with bars.

While some of the smallest bars may not qualify, Perez said, "at least those that can put in place protocols should be allowed to operate."

Electronic traveler form

Tourism and airport officials are looking at rolling out electronic declaration forms in March for incoming travelers to Guam, in keeping with the era of digital technology and touchless transactions.

Perez said the first batch of kiosks for the electronic declaration forms arrived this week and shared a photo of one of them at the airport.

Travelers without mobile devices can use these kiosks to fill out the electronic forms, which also are helpful to the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, he said.

$20M budget

The GVB board adopted a fiscal year 2022 budget of $20 million, which will be submitted to the Legislature.

The amount is less than the $22 million-plus budget in years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gutierrez and Perez said they asked tourism oversight Chairwoman Sen. Amanda Shelton and the governor to allow GVB to source funding beyond the Tourist Attraction Fund, to carry the agency through the next fiscal year and to fund tourism recovery marketing. The Tourist Attraction Fund has taken a hit because it relies on the collection of hotel occupancy taxes.

Perez said Guam needs to keep in mind that other destinations are going after the same tourism source markets, so the island cannot afford to shortchange its own efforts.

Expanding Guam-Taiwan relations

GVB officials have also been working with other GovGuam agencies and the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Office on a plan to expand GVB's tourism office capacity in Taiwan to also include economic development, airline expansion and medical tourism.

Gutierrez said Guam and Palau will be seeing more partnerships with Taiwan, in the areas of tourism and commerce, given what he called the United States' two-China policy.

"So Taiwan, from our point of view, GVB, from management side, is going to be our goose that may be giving us more golden eggs," Gutierrez said.

An 'ugly sign' for tourism

Arrivals to Guam reached only 7,000 from October to December or the first quarter of fiscal 2021, which Perez described as an "ugly sign" for the tourism industry because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

GVB recently revised its forecast for fiscal 2021, at 82,600 arrivals, down from prior projections of 200,000 to 400,000.

This is a sharp decline from the record-breaking 1.631 million arrivals in fiscal 2019.