New grant pays child care centers

A new grant program aims to open up some 1,500 new spots in local child care facilities.

The governor’s office announced Tuesday, in coordination with the Guam Economic Development Authority and the Department of Public Health and Social Services, it has launched the Child Care Assistance Program Support 2022, or CAPS 2022.

Under the program, eligible businesses can receive up to $200,000 in grant funding to open new or expand existing child care facilities. The grant also can be used to cover personnel costs, rent, utilities and mental health services, Adelup stated in a press release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The new initiative is under the umbrella of Prugråman i Pinilan i Famagu’on Guåhan, commonly referred to as Prugråman Pinilan - a series of funding opportunities aimed at expanding available child care options on island, and to make the often-necessary service more affordable for more local families, Adelup stated in the press release.

“There are approximately 48 child care centers licensed by the Department of Revenue and Taxation and DPHSS with a total capacity of 1,920 enrollees,” the governor’s office stated, stressing that the “goal” set by the administration for the program is to enroll a total of 3,500 children into child care facilities by Sept. 30, 2023.

The CAPS 2022 award can cover up to 75% of total costs associated with opening or expanding a facility, the governor's office said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said prioritizing child care helps working families while strengthening the local economy.

“We know that targeting access to affordable child care will positively impact working families and local businesses, allowing them to build and expand today and thrive in the future,” she said.

How to apply

In order to be eligible for the grant, applicants must meet the following criteria, according to the release.

• Be a DPHSS-licensed child care facility, opened after Jan. 1, 2022, or operational on the date of application, or have the intention to open within 90 days of application. Applicants must submit application for Child Care Development Funding stamped by DPHSS.

• Meet compliance with applicable health and safety requirements at the time of application.

• Be open and fully operational in accordance with applicable child care rules and regulation on the date of application.

• Remain in good standing with Guam’s child care rules and regulations for licensed child care facilities.

Awarded grant funds must be used within six months of receipt, or no later than Sept. 30, 2023. Applications are accepted via email at CAPS2022@investguam.com, and must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, subject to the availability of funds.

Residents or businesses looking for more information on the CAPS 2022 grant or other programs under Prugråman Pinilan can visit investguam.com or contact GEDA at 671-647-4332.