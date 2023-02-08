New group takes on mission to defend THAAD system

A new group of soldiers from the Guam National Guard will take over the security mission for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile defense system.

On Tuesday morning at the Arc Light Park on Andersen Air Force Base, the Guam National Guard held a transfer of authority ceremony for SECFOR 6 to take over the THAAD security mission.

The new group of soldiers took over for SECFOR 5, who successfully completed the mission that began 10 months ago.

As the new group transitioned Tuesday, Col. Neal Lape, commander of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, expressed the importance of the mission.

"Threats to the United States, our allies and partners are growing at an alarming rate," Lape said. "Whether it's strategic competition with the People's Republic of China, Russia's aggressive and unprovoked territorial attempts of expansion, or the persistent threat of North Korean nuclear missile threats, there is no doubt that we are living in a decisive decade."

He said the THAAD security mission "embodies" the country's defense strategies.

Lape stated how important Guam is to that mission.

"No other administration, no other location, is mentioned by name in our strategic documents. Guam is mentioned more often than any state, any capital, or any region," Lape said. "To quote the assistant secretary of defense, Dr. John Plumb: 'The missile defense of Guam is a big deal.'"