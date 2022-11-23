Guam's new chief medical examiner has dealt with 45 cases in his first three weeks on the job.

Since Nov. 1, Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jeffrey Nine has filled a much-needed role in the island's justice system. He gave an update to the Commission on Post-Mortem Examinations on Tuesday morning saying 45 cases had been brought to his office for examinations.

"It's a pretty significant number for a smaller population such as Guam is," Nine told the commission before breaking down further what those cases entailed.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Traditionally, we would have brought all 45 of those cases into our office for the viewing, but, what we've done in the last three weeks is we've only brought 23 of them to our office, ... which has been a really big cost-saving measure for the families and funeral homes and I think is better serving the public," Nine said, adding 14 of the cases were external examinations, while nine were full autopsy examinations.

The other 22 cases were determined to be natural deaths, Nine said, "but fit some of the statutory categories that require us to investigate."

Discussions

In line with what Nine said about the natural deaths he investigated, he explained one of the things he wanted to discuss at the next commission meeting was the "definition of what an investigation category is, as we dig a little deeper into the statute and what that means for the medical examiner to investigate the case."

Nine said he had three other agenda items he intends to discuss at the next meeting. The three others are forensic toxicology, new procedures in development for handling cases and examinations of other hospitals.

In addition, Nine suggested creating a new logo for the office.

"I kind of wanted to get away from the more legal kind of approach of the office because I don't consider us a legal entity. We are more of a scientific investigation and health care entity and public service entity," Nine said. He suggested the logo should include a microscope, a magnifying glass and a DNA molecule.