About two weeks after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its quarantine and isolation recommendations for COVID-19, the local government has followed suit, for the most part.

On Sunday evening, the Department of Public Health and Social Services released its own updated guidance for Guam residents who test positive for COVID-19 or come into contact with a known positive case.

The major change reduces how long people are subjected to mandatory isolation, according to Janela Carrera, spokesperson for DPHSS.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A shorter isolation period allows for those who get sick with COVID-19 to return to work sooner than before, including for jobs that don’t have remote work options like waiters, delivery drivers, grocery store clerks, nurses and teachers.

Residents who are fully vaccinated, who include residents who have yet to receive a booster dose, will now be under a minimum five-day isolation period, instead of the previous 10-day mandate.

“It’s mostly in line with CDC recommendations – not all of it though. You still have to meet criteria before you are released,” Carrera told The Guam Daily Post. “The process is pretty much the same as the previous isolation clearance – it’s just now down to five days for some.”

Fully vaccinated residents who tested positive and have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 can discontinue isolation on the sixth day after symptoms first began, provided “at least 24 hours have passed with no fever and without using fever-reducing medication” and other symptoms have improved.

Asymptomatic, fully vaccinated residents can leave isolation on the sixth day as well, but are additionally advised to wear a well-fitting mask for five additional days “around others at home and in public.”

Unvaccinated residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, however, will continue to be under a 10-day isolation period.

“The CDC is a little less restrictive,” Carerra told the Post, referencing the differences between local and federal guidance on how long unvaccinated COVID-19 patients should isolate.

According to the CDC’s guidelines, which were updated on Jan. 9, it recommends a minimum five-day isolation period for those who test positive or have symptoms for the disease “regardless of vaccination status” – with some exceptions.

Employee recalls discretionary

Private businesses may allow employees to isolate for longer than the mandatory five-day period, or afford remote work options. The guidance memo provides for the minimum requirements, Carrera said.

"That arrangement will be between employee and supervisor or another person at that company," she told the Post.

For workers in the government of Guam’s line agencies, which comprises most of the executive branch, exactly when they will be recalled to worksites isn’t a uniform decision, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s director of communications.

“GovGuam managers, in consultation with DPHSS and (the Department of Administration), will assess each scenario based on its individual circumstances and on operational needs,” she said.

Paco San-Agustin made the comments in response to questions on whether all public sector employees will be returning to their desks following the completion of their five-day isolation.

“If there is a critical need and it is necessary to call employees back to worksites, that decision can be made. However, in an effort to remain cautious and ensure the safety of employees, all factors will be considered and if absolutely necessary, employees may be recalled to worksites.”

Close contacts

The new guidance also relaxes quarantine procedures, which are for people who have come into contact or close contact with a known COVID-19 case, but have not been tested yet.

Those identified as a close contact with someone who has tested positive, can now self-quarantine for as few as seven days, as long as they are asymptomatic, have received a negative COVID-19 viral test result five to seven days after their last exposure, and are fully vaccinated.

Unvaccinated residents identified as close contacts of a COVID-19 case will continue to be subject to a 10-day self-quarantine period.

DPHSS provided four exemptions to its self-quarantine policy:

• People who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 90 days, have recovered, and have not developed new symptoms.

• People who have received their COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, or “have completed the primary series of PfizerBioNTech or Moderna vaccine within the last five months, or who have completed the primary series of J&J vaccine within the last 2 months,” and are asymptomatic.

• K-12 students “who were between 3 to 6 feet of an infected student, if both the infected student and the exposed student correctly and consistently wore well-fitting masks the entire time.”

• Asymptomatic health care personnel, regardless of vaccination status, provided they are tested three to four days after the last date of exposure.