Local companies in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands can now apply to employ foreign workers for civilian housing development projects under new exemptions that were recently adopted by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service

According to a policy alert issued by USCIS, the major change, authorized by the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, extends H-2B visa exemptions to petitioners whose contracts or subcontracts are “supporting” or are “adversely affected by” the military realignment in the Marianas.

Previously, foreign labor visas were be allowed under the exemption only for projects “associated with” or “directly connected” to the military buildups.

"Specifically, the policy change includes the need for more housing as an eligible H-2B need, acknowledges the adverse impact on available labor as a result of the military buildup, and creates a process for the Guam Department of Labor to have a greater role in H-2B approval consideration, all of which will help us get more workers to bring down the cost of housing on Guam and boost our civilian construction industry,” said Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas.

San Nicolas announced early Wednesday morning that the change follows meetings with “dozens of policy professionals and subject matter experts in USCIS” as well as consistent outreach to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and USCIS Director Ur Jaddou.

GDOL released a short guide, an official form for Guam-based businesses to use when seeking H-2B visas under the new policy, opening the door for immediate applications for the local approvals. A release from the agency credited Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s recent meetings with federal stakeholders in Washington, D.C. with the new policy being finalized “in record time.”

“The new guidance bodes well for contractors who have been unable to source skilled labor for projects in our private construction sector who typically engage in homebuilding and commercial projects. We sincerely appreciate the outreach from USCIS as they developed and implemented changes to their policy manual, based in large part on our suggestions and willingness to engage in the process,” said GDOL Director David Dell’Isola.

According to the USCIS announcement, the new guidance:

• Explains that housing development projects, in addition to infrastructure improvements, are likely to qualify for employment of H-2B workers under the NDAA exemption, given an inherent need for additional housing capacity to support the military realignment.

• Recognizes that there is significant evidence that the military realignment has had an adverse impact on the availability of necessary construction labor on Guam.

• Clarifies that USCIS would generally consider a signed letter from a Guam Department of Labor official describing the adverse effect of the military realignment, along with a detailed explanation or other evidence that credibly demonstrates how unavailability of construction workers has had a negative impact, sufficient to demonstrate an adverse effect, in the absence of facts indicating otherwise.

In order to be considered for GDOL certification for USCIS to consider, businesses must describe in detail how their project has been “adversely impacted” by the military realignment, sharing at minimum if:

• The company has been unable to source sufficient workers and why.

• The project has been delayed and how.

• The company has experienced any financial impact due to an inability to source sufficient workers for the project and how much money has been lost as a result.

• The company has experienced any “opportunity loss” and how much lost revenue the company has estimated.

A staff member of the GDOL Alien Labor Processing and Certification Division will be charged with an initial review, recommending whether there should be a favorable determination for the employer. The GDOL director provides the final approval or denial in these applications.

USCIS, in its policy manual, said if petitioners submit the official GDOL determination of adverse impacts, along with a detailed explanation of how the unavailability of construction workers has resulted in delays or the inability to pursue other contracts, it would “generally consider such evidence sufficient to demonstrate an adverse effect, by a preponderance of the evidence, in the absence of facts indicating otherwise.”

Since 2015

The effort to get housing and other civilian construction projects included for eligibility for H-2B workers goes back years.

At one point, Guam companies had a nearly 100% approval for H-2B worker requests. But then, in late 2015, the federal government changed its position on policies, which led to zero approvals for local companies requesting skilled foreign laborers.

This led to a near halt of construction, as many companies relied on foreign help to augment their local crews. The lack of workers meant ongoing projects for the local government, private sector and military were severely delayed. Additionally, start dates for new projects were postponed.

The NDAA for fiscal 2019 included provisions that allowed H-2B workers to work on nonmilitary construction projects, provided the projects are associated with the military buildup. Construction companies on Guam celebrated as it meant more private sector projects could move forward.

San Nicolas had been working to expand eligibility in the 2021 NDAA for bringing in H-2B workers to include "projects adversely affected by the buildup."

He said this was the "key language to open it up to civilian projects."

While that effort was successful in the NDAA, the USCIS adopted guidance that San Nicolas said was "inconsistent with the statute."