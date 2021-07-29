New homeless shelter inches toward opening

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority is hoping to complete all preparations for a second temporary homeless shelter by early August.

The potential site is in a designated flood zone and flood insurance was one of the issues that needed to be addressed. As last reported, the government of Guam had offered to pay for flood insurance at the site.

According to GHURA Director Ray Topasna, the property owner had to secure an elevation certificate and survey, which was not easy but is now complete.

"We are just awaiting a quote now from an insurance company for flood insurance," Topasna said. "Once we have it, we will work with GovGuam to make payment. We hope to get everything done by early August."

It shouldn't take long to set up the facility as a shelter once the paperwork is completed, according to Topasna, who added that the project is a top priority for the agency.

The second shelter and management of the facility are estimated to have a one-time cost of $1.6 million, to be funded under the Emergency Solutions Grant.

Flood insurance will be a separate cost because it is an ineligible expense under the grant.

It has taken a couple of months to reach this point in the project. GHURA officials had hoped a second shelter would be operational by the end of May at the earliest, or by June if not.

In early May, during a meeting of the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs and Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention, officials stated that they were looking at having 40 rooms in a potential new shelter in Tamuning, with the priority to be granted to chronic homeless people and individuals residing in abandoned buildings, such as the derelict Tumon garage.

The first temporary shelter facility, which was obtained near the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, is Global Dorm in Maite. The facility has at times neared capacity during its service.

GovGuam is seeking more facilities to shelter the homeless population.

According to Sarah Thomas-Nededog, executive director Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention, one of the greatest challenges now is finding facilities to house homeless individuals living on the streets. The next major challenge is to find them permanent housing.

While there are facilities that might be available, they are inappropriate for the group OHAPP is targeting – individuals who are homeless or at risk of homelessness who may have undetected or untreated behavioral health issues.

Placing this group in emergency shelters not designed for them - such as multi-story buildings - places them at greater risk, according to Thomas-Nededog.